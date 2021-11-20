Busy weekend for Amway Center and Camping World Stadium with sold out Florida Blue Florida Classic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Before Saturday’s Florida Blue Florida Classic, the Battle of the Bands took over Amway Center in Orlando.

“I’m excited that the battle of the bands has come back to Orlando, Florida.” Howard Gantry said. “You look around and see everybody is excited. Matter of fact, I have 12 tickets and my group is about to go in.”

The historic band competition did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University will go head-to-head for the 41st time.

Florida Blue Central Florida Region said Friday it expected the weekends’ events to bring in between $25-30 million.

Despite COVID-19 casing being on the decline, some people attending Amway Center on Friday night said they will still be cautious.

“I take precautions no matter what. Vaccinated or not vaccinated, I still take precautions,” a participant said.

The kick-off is 3:30 pm Saturday at Camping World Stadium.