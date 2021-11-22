Car slams into Maitland home, at least 1 person taken to hospital

MAITLAND, Fla. – At least one person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a vehicle plowed into a Maitland home.

Maitland Police responded to the wreck on Horatio Avenue around midnight.

Officers found a badly damaged, gray SUV sitting in the yard and damage to part of the home.

Investigators blocked the house off with tape as they searched the property. Debris from the damaged home surrounded the area.

Neighbors said they were told the vehicle was going fast when it swerved off the road and into the house.

News reached out to the Maitland Police Department multiple times to find out what led up to the crash and how many people were hurt. This story will be updated if police respond.