Man shot in Orlando after girlfriend claimed neighbor was harassing her, police say

Police investigate shooting at Bella Vista Apartments

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot Monday night in Orlando while confronting the neighbor of his girlfriend, who claimed she was being harassed, police said.

The shooting was reported around 8:50 p.m. at the Bella Vista Apartments on Cason Cove Drive, near Conroy Road and I-4.

Orlando police said the woman alerted her boyfriend earlier in the day that her neighbor was “acting strange and harassing her.”

Later that night, the boyfriend confronted the neighbor, who was sitting outside his own apartment, police said. During the confrontation, the neighbor shot the man, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said officers are working to identify and locate the assailant.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

