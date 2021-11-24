Man, woman found stabbed in Orlando; assailant arrested after jumping into pond

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and woman were stabbed early Wednesday at an Orlando home, and the culprit was arrested after jumping into a pond, according to police.

The double stabbing happened around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of San Juan Boulevard near Hermosa Street.

Orlando police said officers were called to the home and found the victims suffering from stab wounds. The man and woman were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Police said the culprit drove away and went through a park before jumping into a pond near Santiago Drive and Barcelona Way. Officers waited for the man to get out of the pond and arrested him.

The names and relationships of the victims and the man who was arrested have not been released.

