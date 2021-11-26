Tiffany apologizes for ‘trainwreck’ Florida gig mocked by TMZ

1980s pop singer Tiffany has publicly apologized for cursing at fans during an ill-fated concert Sunday at Iron Oak Post in downtown Melbourne — generating negative headlines around the world, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

A brief video of Tiffany swearing at fans while struggling to sing her 1987 chart-topping hit “I Think We’re Alone Now” was picked up by TMZ on Monday morning. The video went viral.

Tiffany’s Iron Oak Post acoustic show sparked global web headlines:

TMZ: “Tiffany Struggles Through ‘I Think We’re Alone Now,’ Adds ‘F*** You’ to Fans”

The Mirror (United Kingdom): “Eighties singer Tiffany swears at fans during awkward I Think We’re Alone Now gig”

Ad

News Corp Australia: “Pop star Tiffany swears at concertgoers during trainwreck gig”

New York Post: “Tiffany lashes out at fans during trainwreck show: ‘F–k you, guys!’ "

Wednesday night, Tiffany apologized to fans and Iron Oak Post attendees during a two-minute video posted on Instagram and Twitter, saying she has been “horrified for the last couple of days.”

“I panicked. It’s not often that I lose my voice. And I got up there and just absolutely had a panic attack — a meltdown,” Tiffany said.

“And out of my frustration, I said things that I don’t mean at all. I love you guys so very, very much,” she said.

I love you all tons xx pic.twitter.com/oB2A87PaU7 — Tiffany (@tiffanytunes) November 25, 2021

Iron Oak Post owner Mike Fears acknowledged that Tiffany’s performance spiraled out of control — “at the end, it was a train wreck. I’m not gonna lie.”

But Fears said the near-sellout crowd enjoyed her show overall, and they were singing along with her throughout “I Think We’re Alone Now.”

Ad

“I personally hope that we can have her back. And I hope the fans will still support her because, you know, I think she’d want to redeem herself. And show that she can still put on a really good performance,” Fears said.

“I don’t want to say that it was a good performance for her. I don’t think she would say that. So I’m not going to lie about that,” he said.

“But I will say that it wasn’t as bad as what was presented in what’s gone viral,” he said.

After garnering attention as a teenager by singing in shopping malls, Tiffany rocketed to pop stardom in 1987 when her version of the Tommy James and the Shondells song “I Think We’re Alone Now” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She was 16 years old.

Her chart-topping debut album, “Tiffany,” sold more than 4 million records and generated a second No. 1 hit, “Could’ve Been.” Her 1988 follow-up record, “Hold an Old Friend’s Hand,” was also certified platinum.

Ad

Tiffany sang on the Space Coast in 2014 as part of the Victory Casino Lines Rad ‘80s Party cruise.

She was wrapping up her “Shadows” U.S. tour during her Iron Oak Post gig. She had previous Florida dates scheduled last weekend at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts in Boca Raton and the Kelsey Theatre in Lake Park.

Steve Keller plays drums for the band DL Serios, who were Tiffany’s opening act at Iron Oak Post. He also co-organizes the Space Coast Music Festival, which drew dozens of musical acts and thousands of spectators to Eau Gallie earlier this month.

Keller said Tiffany was “very cordial” to him Sunday, and he noted that “everyone has a bad night.”

“As the set continued, she seemed to get frustrated. And that song, the video that everyone’s seen: That was a good 50 minutes into an hour-and-10-minute set,” Keller said.

“So to put it in context, it was towards the end of the show, more out of frustration I’m guessing,” he said.