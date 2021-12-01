Silver Springs man, 60, arrested after allegedly shooting at occupied home, deputy

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. – Marion County deputies arrested a 60-year-old man on Monday after he allegedly shot at an occupied home and deputy, according to an arrest report.

Investigators responded to the incident on NE 84th Place on Nov. 29 after a victim said he found three bullet holes in front of his home, directly across the street from the suspect, deputies said.

The report shows the victim, his wife and two children were at home when gunshot rounds struck the residence, but no one was harmed.

Upon arrival at the suspect’s address, deputies said Phillip Luke, of Silver Springs, shot at the front door toward a deputy who knocked and announced his presence.

The deputy stepped to the side, dodging the bullet, unharmed, the report shows.

After an hour, Luke surrounded to law enforcement and was booked into Marion County Jail.

Luke is facing multiple charges, including missile into a dwelling, abuse of a child without great bodily harm and aggravated assault on a law enforcement official.