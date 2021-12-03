Man arrested after love triangle led to Thanksgiving slashing, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A man faces an attempted murder charge after deputies say he used a knife to attack a father and son on Thanksgiving in a fit of jealousy.

Jose Andres Criollo-Flores, 19, was arrested Wednesday outside his home on South Semoran Boulevard.

Investigators said Criollo-Flores and two other unidentified men confronted the father and son in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Estancia Drive on Thanksgiving night.

[TRENDING: Florida teen charged with extorting official with sexually explicit pics | Torchy’s Tacos to open 2 Central Fla. locations | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

One victim, the son, told deputies he recognized Criollo-Flores as the “ex-boyfriend” of the girl he was dating, records show. Criollo-Flores told the son he planned to kill him and lunged at the victim with a knife, deputies said.

The victim received a slash to his face and arm, according to deputies, before the father could step in. Investigators said the father was slashed across his chest before Criollo-Flores and the other two men took off running.

The father and son were badly hurt but their injuries were not life-threatening, records show.

Investigators questioned the woman the victim said he was dating, who told them she was still seeing Criollo-Flores, records show. Deputies said the woman told them Criollo-Flores was prone to jealousy.

Criollo-Flores faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.