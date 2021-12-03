74º

Man arrested after love triangle led to Thanksgiving slashing, Orange County deputies say

Jose Andres Criollo-Flores, 19, faces attempted murder charge

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – A man faces an attempted murder charge after deputies say he used a knife to attack a father and son on Thanksgiving in a fit of jealousy.

Jose Andres Criollo-Flores, 19, was arrested Wednesday outside his home on South Semoran Boulevard.

Investigators said Criollo-Flores and two other unidentified men confronted the father and son in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Estancia Drive on Thanksgiving night.

One victim, the son, told deputies he recognized Criollo-Flores as the “ex-boyfriend” of the girl he was dating, records show. Criollo-Flores told the son he planned to kill him and lunged at the victim with a knife, deputies said.

The victim received a slash to his face and arm, according to deputies, before the father could step in. Investigators said the father was slashed across his chest before Criollo-Flores and the other two men took off running.

The father and son were badly hurt but their injuries were not life-threatening, records show.

Investigators questioned the woman the victim said he was dating, who told them she was still seeing Criollo-Flores, records show. Deputies said the woman told them Criollo-Flores was prone to jealousy.

Criollo-Flores faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

