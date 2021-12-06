Police pull 5-foot snake from couch in Florida condo

CLEARWATER, Fla. – We know Florida is strange and so was this call to police for help.

Clearwater Police Department got a call from a resident in a 55+ condominium community about a snake hiding in his couch, and the officers were up to the challenge.

According to a Facebook post from Clearwater police, several officers carried the couch outside the residence and found a more than 5-foot long boa hidden deep inside the couch.

Snakes alive!! Here’s a call you don’t see every day. A resident at Marilyn Pines calls this afternoon because he’s got... Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Saturday, December 4, 2021

The officers “plucked” the snake from the couch before carrying the sofa back inside for the man.

They can be seen in the post holding the snake and smiling before it was taken to a local pet store.

Officers said the man just purchased the couch recently and it must’ve come inside the house after he purchased it.

