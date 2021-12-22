Here are some Central Florida restaurants open on Christmas

Not a fan of cooking on Christmas? Craving cuisine you can’t find in the pantry? Stove problems? Whatever the reason, chain and local restaurants across Central Florida are ready to host your friends and family on Dec. 25.

Below you can find a list of spots open on Christmas Day, some of which even feature specialized seasonal menus. Be sure to call ahead and check to see if a reservation is necessary.

Café Tu Tu Tango

This tapas-style, artsy restaurant isn’t just open Christmas Day. It’s got its own menu inspired by the holiday, featuring duck confit tacos, seared scallop skewers, grilled Korean short ribs and gingerbread bread pudding.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 8625 International Drive Orlando, FL 32819

The Boheme

The restaurant, located in Orlando’s Grand Bohemian Hotel, will be open in the morning for a jazz brunch and at night for Christmas dinner. The brunch costs $95 per adult and $44 for children ages 6-12. The pre-fixed three-course dinner costs $70 per person.

Christmas hours: Seating at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

Location: 325 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen

For all you Lake Nona foodies, this place will fix your modern cuisine cravings on Christmas Day. The menu even features a pan-seared halibut for the holidays.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-11p.m.

Location: 6967 Lake Nona Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827

Cocoa Beach Fish Camp Grill

In addition to being open on Christmas, the Cocoa Beach Fish Camp Grill will feature a holiday menu, in addition to its regular menu, which includes smoked prime rib and pumpkin cheesecake, among other foods.

Christmas hours: 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Location: 5602 N. Atlantic Ave. Cocoa Beach, Florida 32931

And here are some national chains with select locations open Christmas Day across Central Florida :