What stores are open and closed Christmas day? Check out this list

It never fails, someone needs something last minute on Christmas day, whether it’s a gift, batteries for toys or that one ingredient you thought you had but you didn’t.

Instead of googling all of your local store’s hours, we’ve compiled a full list for you.

Walmart is closed on Christmas Day. Its stores hours will resume on Dec. 26. But what about Christmas Eve? Most Walmart locations will be open until 8 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to GoodHousekeeping.com.

Target is also closed on Christmas Day. For those with last-minute Target needs, you’ll need to get done shopping by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Starbucks will vary by location if you’re in need of your favorite caffeinated beverage on Christmas Day. Be sure to check before you go with the Starbucks store locator.

Publix shoppers will only have until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve to get what they need, according to Parade.com. All its stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Other grocery stores like Winn Dixie, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s will also be closed on Dec. 25.

The Orlando International Premium Outlets, as well as the Orlando Outlet Marketplace, will be bustling with last minute shoppers. The outlet will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed on Dec. 25 and open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 26.

The Florida Mall is also closed on Christmas Day. According to its website, Christmas Eve hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 .m.

The Mall at Millenia will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed on Christmas Day.

The Altamonte Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed on Dec. 25.

These are the stores that will be OPEN on Christmas, according to Countryliving.com.

7-Eleven

Albertsons, check holiday hours

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS, check store hours

Rite Aid

Starbucks, open locations/hours vary

Sheetz, open locations vary

Safeway, hours vary by location

Wawa

Walgreens

These are the stores that will be CLOSED on Christmas, according to Countryliving.com.