Orlando restaurant owner looks to booster shots as COVID cases increase

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando business owner said he is encouraging booster vaccines for his staff with paid time off following an uptick in cases due to the omicron variant.

Evan Dimov owns “Too Much Sauce” on Mills Avenue and he said he’s trying to keep up with everchanging CDC guidance regarding COVID-19.

[TRENDING: Search continues for driver who struck 6 children in Florida | Here’s how long the dry, warm weather will last in Central Fla.| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Dimov said that he has asked employees if they’d like to take a group trip to get a booster shot. Dimov said not all of his staff is vaccinated and he said it is their own choice, with no consequences for their employment.

“I said, ‘Listen, if you guys want to all go together you know, we get one day and we all take the booster. I’ll pay for the time that you take off to do that,’” Dimov said.

On Monday, the CDC reduced the quarantine time for the 0micron variant from 10 days to five. National health leaders cited new data which showed omicron is mostly transmitted in the first few days of infection.

Workers at Too Much Sauce continue to wear facial coverings and gloves.

On Tuesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said about 80 county employees are currently COVID positive. Demings said most of the cases are within the fire department.