Nearly 76K cases reported in Florida, marking new daily COVID record, CDC data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida set another record for the number of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there were 75,962 new cases in Florida on Thursday, Dec. 30.

The seven-day average for the state is listed at 42,654, according to the CDC.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports 4,634 adults are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 121 pediatric patients are in the hospital with the virus.

Two British studies show the omicron variant of COVID-19 might be milder than the delta variant.

Studies also show omicron is more contagious than the delta variant.

Here in Orange County, levels of COVID-19 in wastewater services areas doubled previous record highs.

Some bars in downtown Orlando are establishing social distancing rules and taking temperature checks for celebrations on New Year’s Eve.

Just south of Orlando, in Kissimmee, the Walmart on Lake Wilson road will temporarily close this weekend so the building can be sanitized.

With the rise in COVD-19 cases, anyone interested in getting a test can click on this link to see a list of locations.