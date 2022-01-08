Teens arrested for using stolen gun to threaten skating rink employee, Volusia deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – A pair of teenagers, 14 and 15, were accused of using a stolen gun to threaten someone at a skating rink Friday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee of The Rink at 1779 N. Spring Garden Ave. was in the process of closing the business and checking the exterior of the building when he met a group of “kids” outside, deputies said.

The employee told deputies that he accidentally bumped into the 14-year-old before asking the group to leave, causing the teen to begin yelling and cursing at him, according to a charging affidavit. The employee said he and his girlfriend went back inside the building where they were followed by the teen, who now stood in the open doorway while holding a gun and making threats, deputies said.

The employee — who said he could now see the weapon — took himself and his girlfriend deeper into The Rink before calling law enforcement, deputies said. Surveillance video allegedly showed the 14-year-old handing a gun to the 15-year-old. Earlier, the 15-year-old was allegedly seen on the tape giving the weapon to the younger teen before the altercation began, deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched at 11:16 p.m. to The Rink and made contact with everyone involved, including the employee and the two juveniles, records show. A handgun was found on the 15-year-old’s person, with one round still in the chamber and three others loaded in a loose magazine, deputies said. The rounds were stamped “federal,” and a check of the weapon suggested it had been reported stolen by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, according to the affidavit.

Both teens were arrested and charged as juveniles with multiple felonies, records show.