Date set for UCF Spring Game

Game will be played at noon at the Bounce House

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A date has been set for the University of Central Florida Spring Game.

The game will be played at noon on April 16 at the Bounce House.

Ticket details have not been announced at this time

UCF ended the season with 29-17 win against the Florida Gators in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

The Knights ran all over the Florida defense.

Isaiah Bowser had 155 rushing yards for two touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 110 rushing yards and Johnny Richardson had 40 rushing yards.

UCF finished the season with a 9-4 record.

