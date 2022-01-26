Experience Ninjago universe in newly themed rooms at Legoland hotel

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Hotel will soon be offering a new experience for those staying at the resort.

The hotel announced Tuesday that a new Ninjago experience will be available for guests starting on April 1.

According to a news release, there are 12 newly themed rooms at the hotel for guests to choose from.

Legoland Ninjago experience. (Legoland Resort)

“Guests can immerse themselves in rooms fit for families of five alongside artwork of popular LEGO® NINJAGO® heroes such as Kai, Nya and Master Wu,” the hotel says.

There’s an in-room scavenger hunt for guests to enjoy, multiple sleeping arrangements

You can now book the “go ninja go” experience online. Click here to learn more.