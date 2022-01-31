Domino’s offers customers tips to order carryout online

Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.

The pizza chain says it will “tip” customers $3 if they choose carryout on online orders.

[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Elon Musk offers UCF student $5K to take down his Twitter account | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The so-called tip will appear as a credit that Dominos says can be used on a future online carryout order.

Ad

The new policy began Monday and continues through May 22.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Domino’s is facing a shortage of workers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday which is Feb. 13. It is one of the company’s biggest pizza sales days.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.