Registered sex offender arrested after offering 14-year-old money for sex, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A registered sex offender is back behind bars after Volusia County deputies say he propositioned a 14-year-old girl for sex while she was walking from school.

Shawn Winemiller, 49, was arrested Monday as deputies were canvassing the neighborhood in Deltona where the girl was approached on Jan. 27.

[TRENDING: Here are 33 vanity plates deemed too racy for Florida roads | Separation of SpaceX rocket could be seen with the naked eye due to ‘jellyfish effect’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators initially only had an extremely blurry surveillance photo to use in their attempts to identify the man who propositioned the victim in the area along Providence Boulevard in the area of Acadian Drive in Deltona.

Deputies released a blurry photo of a man who propositioned a teen girl walking from school (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

According to a news release, deputies were called to a home in that neighborhood by someone who said they had a better quality photo of the man who approached the teen.

After receiving that photo, deputies said they began searching the area for more surveillance video. As they were searching, a man on a bicycle, Winemiller, road through the area who matched the description of the person who propositioned the girl, records show.

(Left) New surveillance photo of the man believed to have propositioned a 14-year-old for sex, (Right) Photo from a deputy's body camera showing Shawn Winemiller when he was being questioned about the incident by investigators. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Deputies then contacted the 14-year-old victim, who positively identified Winemiller as the suspect who approached her and offered her $50 for sex, according to a news release.

You can watch the body camera footage of Winemiller’s arrest in the media player below:

Ad

Investigators said Winemiller had a previous history of sexual battery and unlawful sexual activity with a minor in Hillsborough County from a 1992 incident.

Winemiller now faces charges of aggravated stalking of a minor and lewd or lascivious battery by encouraging a minor to engage in prostitution or sexual activity. Deputies said his ID card also did not display his sex offender status as required by law, resulting in an additional felony charge.

Winemiller is being held without bond.