Florida delays new test requirements for graduating seniors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s seniors will not have to worry about new state standardized test requirements in order to graduate high school, thanks to a decision by the state Board of Education Wednesday.

The board approved an amendment to delay new standardized testing requirements for this year’s graduating class.

Part of the reason was student and teacher absences caused by the surge of the omicron COVID-19 variant. It is also because this year’s senior class did not take the statewide 10th grade English test in 2020 which was canceled by the pandemic.

The students can take the ACT or SAT to satisfy those requirements.

The school district has delayed the new testing requirements for Florida students over the last two years.