Timber Creek High School placed on lock-out due to armed robbery nearby, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Timber Creek High School was placed on lock-out Friday afternoon after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven drew a police presence to the area, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery was reported around 12:24 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Tanja King and Avalon Park East Boulevards, records show.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.