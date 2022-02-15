Cement truck sideswipes car, overturns on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A cement truck overturned after hitting the side of a car while changing lanes on State Road 417 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said witnesses reported the cement truck was traveling south on SR-417 near mile marker 29 early Tuesday when the driver changed lanes, sideswiping the car.

The impact caused the truck to overturn and spill wet cement on the roadway, according to a report.

The truck driver, a 62-year-old Kissimmee man, and the other driver, a 51-year-old Orlando man, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.