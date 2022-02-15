Death of man found in Orlando lake ruled accidental

ORLANDO, Fla. – The death of Brian Bone, 24 — whose body was found in Lake Ivanhoe — has now been ruled accidental by the Orange County Medical Examiner.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Bone had a blood alcohol level of .201 at the time of his death. The report said that he drowned as a result of his level of intoxication, adding that there were no signs of trauma to the man’s body.

Bone was reported missing after he had celebrated his birthday on Nov. 24. Bone’s mother said she had been talking to him on the phone that day when he suddenly sounded unwell and could not tell her where he was.

His mother told News 6 she told Bone to stay put while she tried to contact police to help find him, adding that his phone died a short time later leaving family was unable to contact him.

The man’s body was found on Nov. 26 by a paddleboarder who spotted it floating underneath the Interstate 4 east bridge.