Volunteers join Orange County commissioner to pick up trash along Goldenrod Road

Mayra Uribe, Azalea Park Safe Neighborhood Association partner for cleanup event

Amanda Castro, Reporter/Anchor

Volunteers pick up trash along Goldenrod Road Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A group of volunteers dodged rain drops in Orange County to pick up trash at Lake Underhill and South Goldenrod roads Saturday morning.

Volunteer Virginia Bruton said there are plenty of golden opportunities to clean up the area.

“It’s just part of what we do for community service,” Bruton said.

Bruton is with the Azalea Park Safe Neighborhood Association, which partnered with Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe to get results.

“When neighbors get to see neighbors working, it’ll encourage them to take some pride in their community where they live,” Uribe said.

The volunteers walked up and down Goldenrod Road with garbage bags and trash tongs in hand, hoping to inspire others, especially young people, to do good in their neighborhood.

“I really, really feel like if I’m driving down and I see people in my community doing this, (I would ask) ‘What can I do to better my community?’” Uribe said.

As they picked up one piece of trash at a time, volunteers said the work fulfilled their hearts and bags.

“I think community involvement is important with teaching your children their responsibility to come up and be part of the community,” Bruton said.

Uribe said she hopes to host future cleanup events later this year.

