Woman attempting to walk across State Road 434 dies after being hit by vehicle, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who attempted to walk across State Road 434 is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on Thursday night, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area of State Road 434 and Harbour Isle Way around 8:23 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said it was determined she was hit by a vehicle traveling west.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, according to police.