Reward offered for 2 men who assaulted, robbed USPS mail carrier in Orlando, police say

Surveillance footage from a home on Walden Circle on Monday, March 7, 2022 that shows the two people sought by Orlando Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for the alleged assault of a USPS mail carrier during a robbery.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A reward of up to $50,000 was offered Friday by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who assaulted and robbed a USPS mail carrier Monday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Millenia area, a witness called 911 after seeing the mail carrier crouched with a severe head injury near mailboxes at the Oak Groves Apartments, police said.

[TRENDING: Strong storms on the way to Central Florida, then a HUGE drop in temperatures | DeSantis blasts Disney for ‘woke’ response on Florida sexual identity in schools bill | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Detectives believe one or both of the assailants, men in their 20s, hit the victim’s head with a handgun before running away. One was wearing a red hoodie with black shorts, the other was wearing a blue hoodie with long pants, and both had masks on, according to the USPIS.

Surveillance video from a doorbell camera at a home in Walden Circle shows the two men walking and was shared as authorities seek information from the public.

HELP NEEDED: Our detectives & the @USPIS_Orlando are attempting to ID the 2 suspects who assaulted a USPS Letter Carrier during a robbery on 03/07 on Walden Cir.



Any info? 📞 9-1-1 or the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. A Reward of up to $50,000 could be yours. pic.twitter.com/WnDtRhFWBM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 11, 2022

Should anyone see these individuals in public, officials said they should take no action to apprehend them.

Orlando police ask that those with knowledge of the suspects’ whereabouts call detectives at 911 or 321-235-5300. A call may also be made to the USPIS by dialing 877-876-2455 and saying “Law enforcement.”