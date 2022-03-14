Street racing driver injures Flagler deputy in hit-and-run crash, sheriff’s office says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after his car spun out while street racing and slammed into a Flagler County deputy’s cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brandan Ingram, 24, was arrested Saturday at his home along Rolling Sands Drive in Bunnell.

Deputies said they received reports of a reckless driver in a blue sports car on U.S. 1. A deputy was parked in the median and observed a blue car racing with a Dodge Charger, according to a charging affidavit.

The deputy reported clocking the cars going 111 mph as the blue vehicle managed to pass the Charger. The blue car cut into the Charger’s lane but may have clipped the Charger as it began to spin out shortly thereafter, records show.

The blue car hit the cruiser in the median, scattering car parts as it continued into the southbound lanes of traffic, deputies said. The blue car then drove back across the median and took off, records show.

The deputy inside the cruiser suffered minor injuries.

Deputies said the blue car left its bumper in the road with its license plate. Investigators said they ran the plates, showing the car belonged to Ingram and revealing his address.

When deputies arrived at his home, they said it appeared as though Ingram was in the process of trying to hide his damaged car in the garage.

Ingram admitted to speeding but denied he was racing the Charger, records show. He also told investigators he did not know it was a deputy he had hit, the affidavit said.

Ingram faces charges of racing on a highway, reckless driving with property damage, driving 111 mph in a 55 mph zone, passing a vehicle with improper distance and failure to remove glass or other injurious substances from the roadway.