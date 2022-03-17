Reckitt recalls over 3 million bottles of Airborne gummies

Reckitt recalled millions of bottles of Airborne gummies due to dozens of reported injuries.

Reckitt recalled over 3 million 63- and 75-count bottles of Airborne gummies, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

The company behind Airborne received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottle, resulting in 18 minor injuries and one eye injury requiring medical attention, according to the safety commission website.

The gummies were sold at various retail stores and online from May 2020 to February 2022.

To find out more information about the recall, visit the vitamin company’s website.