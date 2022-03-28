‘I hate my cousin had to be the one:’ Family of teen killed on Orlando ride want it torn down

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said there are more questions than answers after Sampson’s spring break trip ended in tragedy.

“It’s tearing me down, but they really need to take that ride down,” said Tyre’s cousin, Shay Johnson.

For hours Monday, loved ones and even complete strangers called for action and showed their support at the ride where Sampson died.

They want results after the 14-year-old died last week, when he fell from Orlando’s FreeFall ride at ICON Park last Thursday.

“I don’t want to see nobody else get hurt. I hate my cousin had to be the one,” said Johnson.

Tyre’s cousin even started a petition to try and make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“If I got to be out there every day with signs saying take it down, with me being the older cousin, I will be out there every day,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she talked to her cousin, who was in Orlando from St. Louis last week for spring break, not long before he died.

“He really wanted to ride the swing, and they told him that he was too big. Then he said he went to the SlingShot and they told him he’s too big for that. But y’all didn’t let him get on those two. but y’all let him get on (the FreeFall) being overweight,” said Johnson.

As the investigation continues, Tyre’s family can appreciate the genuine show of support by so many. Tyre’s family wants everyone to see that he had a big smile and a bright future.

“He was a football player, all A’s, never got in no trouble. He was a good boy,” said Jonson.

Tyre’s family has hired high-profile lawyers Benjamin Crump and Bob Hilliard to represent them as the investigation into what happened continues.

Meantime ICON park has notified the owner of the Orlando FreeFall to suspend the operation of that ride, and of nearby Orlando SlingShot until the attractions are proven to be safe by authorities.