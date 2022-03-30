‘I have to have my voice heard:’ Family, supporters of Tyre Sampson march for justice

ORLANDO, Fla. – Day after day, the family of Tyre Sampson has gathered outside of ICON Park, in front of the ride where the 14-year-old fell and died last week.

Family members and supporters marched on his behalf, calling for justice, on Tuesday.

With signs and bull horns in hand, the group marched from the memorial to Sand Lake Road and back. They said they want their voices to be heard. The group is asking that the Orlando FreeFall attraction be torn down.

“We need this ride down so no one else gets hurt,” said Shay Johnson, Sampson’s cousin.

Johnson has been the face of the family in Orlando since the tragedy happened.

“I have to have my voice heard. I’m doing it for my cousin. He’s not here for his voice to be heard so I have to be his voice. I have to be his mom’s voice. I have to be his dad’s voice. I just (have to) be the voice for my family,” Johnson said.

She said Sampson’s mom cannot bring herself to come to the place where her son died, so Johnson said she will be there every day on her behalf.

“Until this ride come down, if I (have to) be up from sunup to sundown until this ride come down, I will be here,” Johnson said.

She said she does not want anyone else to go through the pain her loved ones are feeling right now.

The family was joined by people they have never met before, like Wesley Thompson.

“I would want someone to do that for me or, you know, for someone I knew or someone I was related to,” Thompson said.

At first, Thompson said he did not feel it was his place to join in, but after recalling the horrifying fall from the drop tower, he wanted to help in anyway he could.

“As far as I know his death was preventable,” Thompson said. “When a kid dies, that’s what brings our community together. That’s when something needs to be said here and now.”

Johnson and the rest of the family said they will not turn down anyone’s support.

“It (makes) me happy to see all these people coming out. Half of these people don’t know my cousin and they here and I (want to) thank everybody for coming,” Johnson said.

Ritchie Armstrong, CEO of the Slingshot Group, said Tuesday the company has suspended operations of both Orlando FreeFall and Orlando SlingShot at ICON Park.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Tyre Sampson and absolutely devastated for his family and loved ones. We have suspended the operations of the Free Fall ride and the Slingshot ride at Icon Park. We are fully cooperating with the authorities at the state and local levels who are investigating this tragic incident. We plan on providing additional information in the coming days, as we learn more,” Armstrong said in a statement Tuesday.