3 arrested in connection with Winter Garden shooting that killed 1, injured 2, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last week in Winter Garden that killed a man and injured two others, deputies said.

Zachary Staffine, 18; David Manuel, 35; and Jason Owens, 38, all face charges related to a shooting incident that occurred in Tildenville Park, located at 202 Shongi Ave., on April 9, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded to the scene around 7:18 p.m. when they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Elijuah Peterson, in critical condition after being shot in the head. Deputies said another victim in his 30′s was located in serious but stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. The two were transported to the hospital, where Peterson later died from his injuries on Wednesday, deputies said.

Deputies discovered a third victim who transported himself to the hospital due to a gunshot wound, a report shows.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred after Manuel and one of the injured victims got in an argument about the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, causing people to gather around the two fighting.

Owens told another victim, who said he was a childhood friend of Owens’, to let Manuel and the other person “fight it out one on one,” and when that victim tried to interfere, Owens pointed a firearm at him, deputies said.

At the same time, Manuel approached with a gun, firing six to eight shots, shooting the “childhood friend” in the leg, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, video of the incident shows Peterson pulled out a gun in an attempt to protect the other victim from Manuel, and a man believed to be Staffine, allegedly Owens’ stepson, fired bullets at Peterson in response, fatally wounding him.

Staffine faces a first-degree murder charge, Manuel faces an attempted first-degree murder charge and Owens faces an aggravated assault with a firearm charge, investigators said.

All three suspects were booked at the Orange County jail.