Orange County OKs new role for Dr. Raul Pino: Health Services director

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Raul Pino, who led the Florida Health Department in Orange County through the bulk of the coronavirus pandemic, now has a new job.

County commissioners on Tuesday approved Pino’s appointment as health services director during a commission meeting.

In his new role, Pino will oversee several county offices, including corrections health services, the drug-free office, the medical examiner, the office of the medical director, the Orange County medical clinic, county animal services and mosquito control. He will also oversee the operational and fiscal needs of the department and handle any public health matters that are unique to the county.

Previously, Pino had been director of the Florida Health Department’s office in Orange County, and answerable to the state.

“It’s actually not really a career change, it’s just that these two departments don’t have overlapping public health responsibilities,” Pino said. “It’s a continuation, and things new that I’m going to learn, especially with correctional health, which I have never done before.”

Pino gained prominence over the last few years as he appeared alongside Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to provide COVID-19 updates. Demings said Pino was essential to the success of public health initiatives during the pandemic.

But Pino came under fire after he chided employees in a letter for the low vaccination rate in the county health department. He was suspended by the state for several months pending a review of the letter to see if it ran afoul of the state’s ban on vaccination mandates for public employees.

Pino was reinstated after the review, but he resigned a week ago. Pino said his suspension was a factor in his decision, but it was not the main factor.

“The pandemic was a very, very tiring process, not just for me but for many other public health officials,” Pino said. “And it’s also an opportunity for the Dept. of Health in Orange County to have new leadership who can continue to work that we have initiated.

Pino will formally take over as health services director on May 2, replacing Yolanda Martinez, who resigned April 1. His starting salary will be $172,016 a year.