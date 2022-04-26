Pilot rescued after helicopter goes down in Lake Apopka

A pilot survived after a helicopter went down Tuesday morning in Lake Apopka near Oakland, rescue officials said.

OAKLAND, Fla. – A pilot survived after a helicopter went down Tuesday morning in Lake Apopka near Oakland, rescue officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted “helicopter down in the water,” adding that a private boat took the pilot to shore.

First responders were checking the pilot, who was the only person on board, for any injuries.

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 shows the helicopter submerged upside down in the lake with its skids sticking out of the water.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter was conducting “agriculture operations” when it went down. The agency is investigating.

Fire rescue said one patient was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a hazmat alert for “brief exposure to pesticides.”

No other details about the incident have been released.