These are the bodycam policies for Central Florida’s largest law enforcement agencies

In the wake of the recent deadly shooting by two Osceola County deputies at a Target on April 27, questions have loomed about the policies at the sheriff’s office.

It was revealed Wednesday by Sheriff Marcos Lopez that the deputies who opened fire, killing 20-year-old Jayden Baez, were not wearing body cameras at the time. Lopez said it was because the deputies were performing training exercises in a nearby parking lot before the shooting took place.

“Because they were training, my deputies were wearing tactical gear, and none of the initial deputies on scene were equipped with body cameras,” Lopez said.

After learning this information, News 6 reached out to every sheriff’s office in Central Florida, as well as several of the larger police departments, to get a copy of their policies on body cameras and their use by deputies and officers.

Below are all of the policies we have received so far. Agencies that have not yet provided a policy or do not have one will be noted. This story will be updated if we hear back from any outstanding law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff’s Offices

Brevard County:

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office responded to News 6′s request stating: “We do not wear body cameras.”

Flagler County:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to News 6′s request.

Lake County:

Lake County by Thomas Mates on Scribd

Marion County:

Marion County by Thomas Mates on Scribd

Orange County:

OCSO by Thomas Mates on Scribd

Osceola County:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to News 6′s request.

Polk County:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to News 6′s request.

Seminole County:

Sumter County:

Sumter County by Thomas Mates on Scribd

Volusia County:

Below is VCSO’s general orders manual. The section on body cameras is GO-041-20. The sheriff’s office said, “There is no policy requiring body cam activation during specific types of training.”

Police Departments

Altamonte Springs:

The Altamonte Spring Police Department has not yet responded to News 6′s request.

Daytona Beach:

The Daytona Beach Police Department has not yet responded to News 6′s request.

Kissimmee:

Kissimmee by Thomas Mates on Scribd

Ocala:

The Ocala Police Department has not yet responded to News 6′s request.

Orlando:

OPD by Thomas Mates on Scribd

Sanford:

Titusville:

The Titusville Police Department has not yet responded to News 6′s request.