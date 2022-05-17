Daytona Beach commissioners offering free Ring Doorbell cameras to elderly residents

City leaders in Daytona Beach are looking to add protections for their elderly residents. Several city commissioners are going to give out free Ring Doorbell cameras in their districts.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – City leaders in Daytona Beach are looking to add protections for their elderly residents. Several city commissioners are going to give out free Ring Doorbell cameras in their districts.

Four city commissioners are using COVID funds to give out 200 of the cameras to residents over 65. They hope it’ll help protect the residents and help investigators whenever there’s a crime.

“Anything we can do to make our residents more comfortable, feel safe in their neighborhoods,” said Zone 2 Commissioner Ken Strickland.

Strickland said they want to get more eyes on several neighborhoods, both beachside and mainland.

He said the idea came shortly after the March 6 Bike Week murders. Police said that evening, a couple was riding bicycles home from festivities when they were randomly attacked and killed on Wild Olive Avenue. Police eventually found suspect Jean Macean.

“The people in this neighborhood that had Ring cameras were approached by police, turned over their videos and that helped to monitor the movements of the perpetrator,” said Strickland.

Wild Olive Avenue residents, like Jody Noble and Chip Alexander, started looking for ways to better protect themselves.

“My neighbor actually put up 10 new cameras all around her house because of the whole ordeal,” said Noble.

Noble said many can’t afford expensive security equipment, though.

“Especially with the rise in cost in every facet of our lives right now, we’re on a definitely fixed income so anything we can get to help us is definitely going to be well received by us,” she said.

Applications are online and open now for residents in zones two, three, five, and six. They’re first-come, first-served and there are 50 available in each zone.

To find out what zone you are in, check out the Daytona Beach Commission map.

You can get the application on the Daytona Beach website.

Residents must be 65 years old, have Wi-Fi or a smartphone, agree to pay the annual subscription fee, attend a class, and agree to give the video to police if there’s a crime in their area.

“A lot of these people have lived here for decades and should be able to feel safe in this neighborhood.,” said Strickland.