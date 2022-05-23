SpaceX plans rocket launch for rideshare program

FILE: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Wednesday afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from the Space Coast.

Space Launch Delta 45 released a forecast for the rocket launch Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Space Launch Complex 40, with a launch window starting at 2:25 p.m. and ending at 3:24 p.m.

[TRENDING: Jif peanut butter recalled over potential salmonella contamination | Florida lottery winner discovers unemployment benefits collected by imposter | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Forecasters say the launch is 80% go with only a 20% chance of weather stopping the launch.

SpaceX is also expected to attempt to launch the rocket booster at Landing Zone 1 in Cape Canaveral, which means a chance that people will hear sonic booms.

The SpaceX launch is a Transporter 5 mission, a rideshare mission that sends small satellites for commercials and government customers into orbit.

Spire Space Services, which provides space-based data and analytics, says it is launching five satellites and hardware on board for several groups.

SpaceX launched its last rocket just last week from Kennedy Space Center. It sent a new bunch of Starlink satellites into orbit.