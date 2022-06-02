Conservative commentator holds Orlando live show featuring Florida governor

A view of the Plaza Live on June 11, 2016 in Orlando. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A conservative political commentator is set to host a live show in Orlando Thursday evening, where he’s announced he will interview Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Dave Rubin is the creator and host of “The Rubin Report” — an online news talk-show where Rubin interviews various media and political figures, such as Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson or 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

While the event features DeSantis, no information has been released about what topics will be discussed during the interview.

The event comes as part of Rubin’s book tour following the publishing of his recent “Don’t Burn This Country” — a book that criticizes “woke” politics and progressivism in the U.S.

Rubin has been a vocal supporter of DeSantis and his policies, stating last year that he and his husband would be leaving their home in California to move to Florida.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Plaza Live. Attendees must be at least 16 years old to purchase tickets, according to the event’s website.