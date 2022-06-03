85º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe ready to rock at Camping World Stadium stop

Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will also join in for June 19 concert

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Camping World Stadium, Orange County, Setting The Stage, Def Leppard, Motley Crew, Poison, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, Riff On This

ORLANDO, Fla. – What do Camping World Stadium and the performers taking over its stage come June 19 have in common? They’re all made out of hard rock and heavy metal.

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are all heading to the Orlando venue for a 4:30 p.m. performance on June 19.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The bands, previously slated to play the Orlando stadium in 2020, had to reschedule their tour due to COVID-19 and all tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Check out Riff On This. Every episode of the podcast can be found in the media player below:

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email