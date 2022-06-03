Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe ready to rock at Camping World Stadium stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – What do Camping World Stadium and the performers taking over its stage come June 19 have in common? They’re all made out of hard rock and heavy metal.

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are all heading to the Orlando venue for a 4:30 p.m. performance on June 19.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The bands, previously slated to play the Orlando stadium in 2020, had to reschedule their tour due to COVID-19 and all tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored.

Ad

To purchase tickets, click here.

Check out Riff On This. Every episode of the podcast can be found in the media player below: