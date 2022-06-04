DeLand Police Department to launch new LiveScan fingerprinting

DELAND, Fla. – The DeLand Police Department announced Friday that they will be launching a new digital fingerprinting system starting June 7.

According to the department, the system — called ‘LiveScan’ — is “an inkless, electronic means of capturing fingerprints in a digitized format.”

Previously, fingerprints were taken using ink, which police called “inherently messy and prone to capturing poor image quality.”

Now, police said, fingerprints can be processed electronically, and criminal history responses can be provided more quickly.

Fingerprinting services are available at the DeLand Police Department at 219 W. Howry Avenue on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the process, visit the department’s website here.