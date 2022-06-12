Overturned semitruck blocks lanes, slows traffic on I-4 in Osceola County

A crash on I-4 involving a semitruck Sunday afternoon blocked several eastbound lanes in Kissimmee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on I-4 involving a semitruck Sunday afternoon blocked several eastbound lanes in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The rollover wreck was first reported at 2:54 p.m. at mile marker 64, described by troopers as involving injuries and a roadblock, records show.

No other details have been released. Traffic cameras aimed at the scene showed vehicles making their way past the semitruck through unblocked lanes to its right.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.