Man arrested in deadly Merritt Island burglary, deputies say

A man was arrested, accused of a violent burglary at a Merritt Island home that killed a 64-year-old last week, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested, accused of a violent burglary at a Merritt Island home that killed a 64-year-old last week, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Saturday that deputies arrested Cory Lyle, 49, who is accused of shooting Joseph Hall during a burglary Thursday night.

[TRENDING: 7th Haitian delegate vanishes from Special Olympics in Kissimmee | Dozens of trucks towed, hundreds of citations issued in Daytona Beach Shores truck meet, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the residence on Hunt Drive at approximately 9 p.m., after the man’s roommate returned home, found him and called law enforcement.

Spokesperson Tod Goodyear said Hall and Lyle knew each other.

“It’s believed that the victim had either loaned or let him use some property,” Goodyear said Monday.

Hall was pronounced dead shortly after deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said Lyle shot Hall during the burglary.

‘’We heard what sounded like a gunshot,” neighbor Kim Jones recalled.

Jones said Hall was often seen hanging out in the garage of the house where his body was found.

A handyman at the house Monday used a hose to clean the garage.

“Anybody that came by to see him usually hung there too, as well,” Jones said. “It’s pretty sad.”

Lyle faces charges of first-degree felony murder, armed occupied burglary and grand theft of a firearm. He is being held on no bond at the Brevard County jail.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.