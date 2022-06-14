Seminole County state forest hit by wildfire, forest service says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire began Monday evening at an Seminole County state forest, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire — dubbed the “Hog Road Fire” — began at the Kilby Tract on the Little Big Econ State Forest, forest service members said.

According to the agency, the fire was caused by a lightning strike hitting a pine tree.

The forest service confirmed that crews are already on the scene.

UPDATE: As of 8:54 p.m. Monday evening, the Hog Road Fire was 100 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.