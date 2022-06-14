83º

Seminole County state forest hit by wildfire, forest service says

‘Hog Road Fire’ caused by lightning strike

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Little Big Econ Barr Street Trailhead.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire began Monday evening at an Seminole County state forest, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire — dubbed the “Hog Road Fire” — began at the Kilby Tract on the Little Big Econ State Forest, forest service members said.

According to the agency, the fire was caused by a lightning strike hitting a pine tree.

The forest service confirmed that crews are already on the scene.

UPDATE: As of 8:54 p.m. Monday evening, the Hog Road Fire was 100 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

