10 places to go axe-throwing in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you want to try something new or just relieve some stress, now you can enjoy axe-throwing all around Central Florida.

Here’s a list of local options for any schedule and budget:

1. Stumpy’s Hatchet House Orlando | 8462 Palm Parkway, Orlando, FL 32836 — (407) 951-1148

This business offers axe throwing for groups as small as 1-4 people to as large as 41-50 participants. Players are allowed to reserve times ranging from a half hour to two hours.

Axe throwers also get to enjoy drinks at the location.

Prices range from $20 to $40 and participants must pay a deposit to secure their spots. Players are not allowed to bring outside drinks and they are required to wear closed-toe shoes.

Stumpy’s is open Monday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

2. Rockstar Axe Throwing Orlando | 3402 Technological Ave. Suite 148, Orlando, FL 32817 — (407) 326-8429

In addition to axe throwing, this business offers knife throwing, too. Rockstar also offers axe-throwing leagues, knife leagues and tournaments.

Prices range from $25 to $39.50 in one or two-hour sessions.

Reservations made more than seven days in advance require a 50% deposit at the time of booking.

Rockstar is open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

3. Epic Axe Throwing | 47 E Robinson St. Suite 104, Orlando, FL 32801 — (407) 326-8429

Epic offers an axe-throwing league and axe throwing for groups ranging in size from 4-5 people to 6-30 people. Groups of 1-3 are walk-in only.

Prices range from $30 to $49.50 per person. Epic also offers one to two-hour sessions.

The business is open Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. 9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. 11 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

4. BATL Axe Throwing | 55 W Church St Suite 113, Orlando, FL 32801 — (407) 988-2323

BATL is located in downtown Orlando, offering a licensed bar and food.

Guests can select from different event options, such as the “party pack” for 4-6 people for one hour, including six bar drinks.

Other events include “casual” and “premium” categories; guests can either buy a one or two-hour casual option, or they could go for premium, a tournament-style event that lasts an hour and a half.

Prices range from $20 to $44 per person. The business is open Tuesday-Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5. Bigfoot Axe Throwers in Kissimmee | 3262 Vineland Road Suite 107, Kissimmee, FL 34746 — (407) 507-5015

This is the biggest axe venue in Orlando, according to its website.

Price ranges from $25 to $40 per person. Bigfoot offers one and two-hour sessions.

The venue is open Monday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

6. The Axe Trap | 2600 Lee Road, Winter Park, FL 32789 — (321) 422-0522

The Axe Trap offers axe-throwing, international tapas and drinks, as well as an axe-throwing league.

Lane reservations are available for groups of as few as 1-3 players to as many as 7-12 players. The Axe Trap offers hourly sessions.

It’s $25 per person and $150 to be part of the league. The Axe Trap is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7. The Axe Hole Apopka | 50 E 5th St., Apopka, FL 32703 — (269) 293-4653

The Axe Hole offers weekly specials and group events.

Prices range from $20 to $36 per person.

The business is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

8. Ax-Caliber Axe Venue and Coffee House | 204 E Orange St. Suite 102, Lakeland, FL 33801 — (863) 592-3500

This is Polk County’s self-proclaimed first and largest axe-throwing range, complete with a “virtual fun range” and a restaurant.

It offers drinks, food specials and locally-roasted coffee.

Walk-ins are welcome, and prices range from $25 to $39.99 per person.

Ax-Caliber offers one and two-hour sessions. The venue is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9. Tactical Axes | 401 E 1st St., Sanford, FL 32771 — (689) 220-8228

Tactical Axes has mobile trailers of different sizes that will come to your requested location. Prices include transportation up to 30 miles from Sanford.

An axe-throwing instructor is also included in the reservation price.

Prices range from $5 (for festival or event axe throws) to $995 (for the mobile trailer) depending on the package selected by the customer.

The business is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

10. Woodchuck’s Axe Throwing | 3238 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803 — (863) 692-3344

Woodchuck’s offers axe-throwing in a sober environment with instructors on hand.

Prices range from $22 to 40$ per person. The business offers 60, 90 and 120-minute sessions, and is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.