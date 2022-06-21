Future of ICON Park attractions at center of community meeting

The father of a teen who fell to his death on an Orlando thrill ride wants a permanent memorial for his son -- and the ride torn down.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida officials are hosting a “community conversation” regarding the future of attractions at ICON Park on International Drive, months after a visiting teen was killed when he fell from one of the rides.

State Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will host the meeting at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday at 8445 International Drive, which is the corner of Sand Lake Road and I-Drive.

Fried’s office is investigating the death of Tyre Sampson, 14, after he fell from the Orlando FreeFall attraction on March 24.

The father of a 14-year-old boy who fatally fell from an Orlando attraction demanded that ICON Park tear down the Orlando FreeFall ride Monday.

So far, investigators have found the ride operators made adjustments, resulting in the attraction not being safe. An autopsy report also found Sampson weighed nearly 100 pounds over the ride’s weight limit.

SlingShot Group, which operates the Orlando FreeFall and the Orlando Slingshot attraction, suspended both rides in the wake of Sampson’s death. Slingshot said Monday that it would like to reopen the Slingshot attraction.

Yarnell Sampson, the teen’s father, called for the Orlando FreeFall attraction to be torn down.