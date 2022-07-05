91º

Local News

Body recovered in Orange County lake

Deputies responded to area of West Colonial Drive and Vizcaya Lake Road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A body was recovered in an Orange County lake shortly on July Fourth, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they responded to the the area of West Colonial Drive and Vizcaya Lake Road before 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a body found in Lake Lotta.

The body was subsequently recovered by the sheriff’s office marine unit, according to investigators.

This was deemed an active death investigation and no other information is available at this time.

