2 hospitalized after being attacked by dog, Orange County deputies say

An Orange County Sheriff's Office presence at Rose Boulevard and Tampa Avenue on July 10, 2022.

OAK RIDGE, Fla. – A man and a woman were hospitalized Sunday morning after being attacked by a dog in Oak Ridge, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Rose Boulevard and Tampa Avenue to find that a 46-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suffered injuries to their upper extremities.

Both people were taken to the hospital and the dog was subdued by deputies, according to a statement given to News 6 by the sheriff’s office.

No other details have been confirmed, such as the exact time of the attack, if there were more victims or how the dog was subdued.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.