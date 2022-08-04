Titusville Playhouse to present ‘The Spongebob Musical’

'The Spongebob Musical' is set to premiere Friday, Aug. 5 at the Titusville Playhouse.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The Titusville Playhouse in Brevard County is set to present its rendition of “The Spongebob Musical” Friday, based on the hit Nickelodeon children’s cartoon.

The theater’s website summarizes the musical’s plot as follows:

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! Titusville Playhouse

Associate Artistic Director Niko Stamos told News 6 he is excited to be working on the show, as he is a big fan of the source material.

“I grew up on the TV show and was an avid fan from a young age,” Stamos said. “I had a collection of different paraphernalia from toys to clothing to decorations growing up — some of them will actually be used as props in the show. One of my favorite parts about Spongebob is that it melds a zany visual world of adventure with heart-warming friendships and acceptance of others.”

Stamos said the show will feature music written by a variety of artists, including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith fame, Sara Bareilles, John Legend and Lady Antebellum.

As shown in photos shared with News 6, Stamos added that one of his favorite aspects of the musical’s production is its aesthetic.

“What excited me the most about doing Spongebob was being able to transform the entire space and utilize the whole theatre beyond just the stage,” he said. “The moment you walk into the theatre, you will be transformed under the water with scenic elements throughout the house, theatrical lighting transforming the space by José Santiago and even the scent of a tropical island.”

In addition, Stamos said the show will feature a live Foley musician in the audience to create cartoon sound effects, “Avant Garde” recycled materials for the show’s visuals and a “larger-than-life set that is full of tricks.”

“The Spongebob Musical” is set to premiere at the Titusville Playhouse Friday at 8 p.m. with additional performances running through Aug. 28.

Balcony seating starts at $25, and orchestra seating starts at $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the playhouse’s website here.

