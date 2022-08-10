Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.

The person who was shot was taken to Halifax Medical Center for treatment, police said. No information about their condition was immediately made available.

Police were still working the scene at the time of this report, the department said.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

