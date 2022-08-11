Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021, wearing a black ski mask and handing a clerk a note that read, “Give All Money Out Register and $30 Scratch Offs enter roll. I Have a Gun.”

The clerk complied with Jackson’s demands upon seeing a firearm in Jackson’s pocket, and the suspect received seven scratch-off rolls, worth $140 in total, about $50 in cash and two boxes of cigarettes, officials said.

Investigators said that months later, law enforcement found a handgun and several materials related to identity theft during the execution of a search warrant of Jackson’s home. Those materials included a notebook containing the personal information of 36 identity theft victims, officials said.

Jackson was sentenced for Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm to further a violent crime and aggravated identity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Jackson pleaded guilty on May 23 earlier this year.

