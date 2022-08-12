93º

Jill Biden to deliver remarks at Disney’s Veteran Institute Summit in Orlando

Summit will be held Aug. 19-20 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

BAY LAKE, Fla. – First lady Jill Biden is coming to Orlando next week to deliver the opening remarks at Walt Disney World’s 2022 Veterans Institute Summit.

The summit, presented by Disney Institute & Wounded Warrior Project, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Biden is scheduled to deliver the opening remarks at the complimentary event, “designed to help support those who served in uniform find meaningful employment after their military service,” Disney officials said in a news release.

Biden is joining Disney as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, which aims to support military families and empower veteran and military spouse hiring, training and support programs.

