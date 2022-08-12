Jill Biden to deliver remarks at Disney’s Veteran Institute Summit in Orlando

BAY LAKE, Fla. – First lady Jill Biden is coming to Orlando next week to deliver the opening remarks at Walt Disney World’s 2022 Veterans Institute Summit.

The summit, presented by Disney Institute & Wounded Warrior Project, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

[TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in Orlando | Best counties to retire to in Florida | Kennedy Space Center now offering free admission to teachers nationwide | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Biden is scheduled to deliver the opening remarks at the complimentary event, “designed to help support those who served in uniform find meaningful employment after their military service,” Disney officials said in a news release.

Biden is joining Disney as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, which aims to support military families and empower veteran and military spouse hiring, training and support programs.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: