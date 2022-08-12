Judge revokes bond for Titusville woman accused of killing foster child

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County judge revoked the bond of a Titusville woman who is accused of killing a foster child, according to the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, was arrested last August after telling investigators she placed a 4-year-old girl in a bathtub full of water to calm a temper tantrum, but doctors said the child’s injuries were not consistent with the story, according to Titusville police.

She was given a $135,000 bond in December, but prosecutors argued in court Thursday she violated the conditions of her pre-trial release, citing she was traveling to places that were not work-related, church, medical or essential activities, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said she visited restaurants, retail stores, shopping centers and residences in Brevard County and in places as far away as Orlando. The State Attorney’s Office also said during her pre-trial release, Mitchell obtained a job as a security guard at the Titusville Courthouse and when recognized, she provided a fake birthdate and avoided questions about her case.

According to an arrest report, Mitchell told investigators the 4-year-old girl kept throwing herself on the ground and “pretending her legs did not work.” Mitchell said the girl would pretend she was sleeping and Mitchell thought she was faking. The 41-year-old told police the girl has “extreme behavioral issues” including “speaking with demons.”

She put the girl, fully clothed, in a bathtub with water in an attempt to get her to stop faking being unconscious, according to the report. Mitchell told officers this method has worked in the past.

Mitchell left the bathroom and when she returned the girl was facedown and her lips were blue.

She is charged with first-degree murder and will remain in jail on no bond ahead of her trial.

