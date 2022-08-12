Orange County hearing for ex-NFL player to discuss modifying pre-trial release conditions

Former NFL player Zac Stacy ordered not to return to Florida except for court hearings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A hearing in Orange County will discuss modifying pre-trial release conditions for former NFL player Zac Stacy, who is accused of attacking a woman inside a home in Oakland in November.

Zac Stacy faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

According to a motion filed on Aug. 2, Stacy’s attorneys are asking the court to allow him to travel to Florida to visit his child he shares with the woman.

Stacy was arrested after the mother of his child showed detectives a video of him physically attacking her in her home. He was arrested at Orlando International Airport after arriving on a flight from Nashville, Tennessee, according to Orlando police.

Oakland police said they were called to a home on a domestic violence investigation at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. Investigators said Stacy had already taken off from the scene before they arrived. Oakland police said they notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about the search for Stacy. Deputies initially said the former pro football player had already left the state.

Surveillance video showing the attack was posted to social media. It shows a man hitting a woman and throwing her into a television, which then falls on her after she hits the ground. Police confirmed that this is the same video given to them by the victim and is being used in the investigation.

After Stacy bonded out of jail, the court ordered Stacy to not enter the state of Florida unless it was for scheduled hearings, according to the motion. In July, Stacy and the woman entered into a mediated parenting plan that gives him supervised time with the child.

The hearing on Friday is set for 10 a.m.

The Harbor House of Central Florida said anyone living in fear of domestic violence can call or text an advocate at 407-886-2856.

